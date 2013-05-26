Healthy Salads: This Indulgent Salad Is Loaded With Lobster, Not Calories

At just 290 calories, this simple but decadent recipe for lobster and corn salad with tarragon vinaigrette is as light as it is tasty.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 3 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Champagne or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 teaspoon minced fresh tarragon

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup fresh corn kernels (2 ears)

1 pound cooked lobster meat, chopped

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Instructions:

1. Whisk together first 4 ingredients (through tarragon) in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil in a slow, thin stream, and add salt and pepper; set aside.

2. Gently combine corn and lobster in a serving bowl. Add vinaigrette and chives, and toss gently before serving. (Serving size: about 1 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 290; Fat 17g (sat 4g, mono 11g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 87mg; Protein 24g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 588mg; Calcium 74mg