Low-Cal Cocktails: Pome-Rita

This sipper is about 100 calories less than a regular margarita, and has nearly half the amount of sugar.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces tequila

1/4 ounce orange liqueur, like Cointreau

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce pomegranate juice

Kosher salt for rim

Lime wedge for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake vigorously.

3. Pour with ice into a salted wine glass.

4. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Nutrition:

Calories 196 (0% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 22g; Sugars 20g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 5mg; Calcium 8mg