Low-Cal Cocktails: Pome-Rita

This sipper is about 100 calories less than a regular margarita, and has nearly half the amount of sugar.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces tequila
1/4 ounce orange liqueur, like Cointreau
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
1 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce pomegranate juice
Kosher salt for rim
Lime wedge for garnish (optional)
Directions:
1. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake vigorously.
3. Pour with ice into a salted wine glass.
4. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Nutrition:
Calories 196 (0% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 22g; Sugars 20g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 5mg; Calcium 8mg