Low-Cal Cocktail: Simple Blueberry Summer Cooler

This refresher has 40 fewer calories than a screwdriver thanks to the calorie-free soda water.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces blueberry-flavored vodka, like Stoli Bluberi
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
1 ounce simple syrup
About 2 ounces soda water
Fresh mint sprig for garnish (optional)
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients except soda water into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.
3. Pour with the ice into a tall glass leaving about an inch from the top of the glass.
4. Top off with soda water, and garnish with a sprig of mint if desired.
Nutrition:
Calories 156 (0% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 15g; Sugars 14g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 1mg; Calcium 3mg