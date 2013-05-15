Low-Cal Cocktail: Simple Blueberry Summer Cooler

This refresher has 40 fewer calories than a screwdriver thanks to the calorie-free soda water.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces blueberry-flavored vodka, like Stoli Bluberi

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

About 2 ounces soda water

Fresh mint sprig for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients except soda water into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.

3. Pour with the ice into a tall glass leaving about an inch from the top of the glass.

4. Top off with soda water, and garnish with a sprig of mint if desired.

Nutrition:

Calories 156 (0% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 15g; Sugars 14g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 1mg; Calcium 3mg