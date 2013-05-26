Healthy Salads: This Salad Packs Sky-High Flavor Into Just 250 Calories

This Caprese Tower recipe combines crunchy baguette, juicy tomato, and creamy mozzarella to make a great healthy treat.

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

4 (1/2-inch) slices heirloom tomatoes (about 4 ounces)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

5 baguette slices, toasted, preferably whole wheat

2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese

3–4 large fresh basil leaves

1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. Season the tomato slices with salt and pepper. Make a stack, alternat­ing toasted baguette slices, fresh mozzarella slices, seasoned tomato slices, and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil. (Serving size: 1 salad)

Nutrition:

Calories 250; Fat 20g (sat 9g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 46mg; Protein 11g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 649mg; Calcium 18mg