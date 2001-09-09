Jamie Oliver's Easy Summer Pasta Has Less Than 500 Calories

Jamie Oliver is a genius at whipping up fabulous meals from just a handful of fresh ingredients and healthy-pantry staples, so we asked him to share his favorite summertime mealÂone that works equally well as a fast weeknight supper and a special dinner for guests. He delivered with this easy and delicious recipe for tagliarini (long, paper-thin noodles) from his recent book, Cook With Jamie. As you cook, check out his secrets for perfect flavor at the end of each step.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

3 ounces pine nuts, divided

Zest and juice of 2 large lemons

1 large bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked, half finely chopped and half left whole (about 1 cup total)

Â½ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for shaving

1Â½ ounces freshly grated pecorino cheese

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Sea salt, to taste

18 ounces good-quality tagliarini

Instructions:

1. Smash half the pine nuts into a paste, then put them into a big, heatproof bowl with remaining whole pine nuts, lemon zest and juice, chopped parsley, and olive oil. Stir, then add the Parmesan and pecorino.

Tip: The sauce should be reasonably thickÂthink of it as a dressing. Taste it, so you can balance the flavors and make sure its quite zingy; as the sauce heats and cheese melts, the lemony flavor will calm down.

2. Put a large pot of salted water on to boil. Sit sauce bowl on top while water heats upÂthis will take the chill out. When water starts to boil, remove bowl and add pasta to pot. Cook pasta according to package instructions; drain, reserving about Â½ cup cooking water. Toss pasta with sauce and reserved cooking water. The heat from the pasta will melt the cheese, allowing the lovely sauce to coat it.

Tip: If you find the sauce too thick, add a little more water; it should be incredibly silky, fresh, and fragrant. Have one last taste to balance the flavors. Add some Parmesan and a sprinkle of parsley; enjoy immediately. (Serving size: 1 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 444; Fat 25g (sat 5g, mono 13g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 14mg; Protein 14g; Carbohydrate 41g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 3g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 417mg; Calcium 181mg

[This recipe was adapted from Cook with Jamie by Jamie Oliver. Copyright Â© 2007 Jamie Trevor Oliver. Photographs copyright Â© 2007 David Loftus and Chris Terry. All rights reserved. Published in the United States by Hyperion.]