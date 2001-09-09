Icy Summer Treats: A Chilly Twist on a Low-Cal Favorite

EMILY BROOKE SANDORPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

Balsamic vinegar adds zing to this recipe for strawberry-balsamic swirl.

Prep: 7 minutes

Cook: 17 minutes

Stand: 5 minutes

Freeze: 4 hours

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup balsamic vinegar

3⁄4 cup sugar

3⁄4 cup water

1 pound hulled strawberries

Instructions:

1. Boil balsamic vinegar about 12 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to 1⁄4 cup; set aside.

2. Meanwhile, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

3. Puree the strawberries and sugar syrup in blender.

4. Fill 10 pop molds halfway with the strawberry puree; freeze 1 hour or until somewhat firm. Top with the balsamic reduction, pour in the remaining strawberry puree, and add the pop sticks; freeze 3 hours or until firm. (Serving size: 1 pop)

Nutrition:

Calories 89; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 22g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 7mg; Calcium 15mg