Icy Summer Treats: A Frozen Goody for Under 50 Calories

Delight guests or children with this playful lemon-blueberry dice recipe.

Prep: 3 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Stand: 10 minutes

Freeze: 3 hours

Makes 15 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 (6-ounce) cartons lemon 60-calorie yogurt (such as Dannon Light & Fit)

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, about 2 (4.4-ounce) containers

Instructions:

1. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5–10 minutes.

2. Mix lemon juice and yogurt in a large bowl; add sugar syrup, and stir until smooth. Add blueberries. Spoon into a 15-count ice-cube tray (silicone works best), and add pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm. (Serving size: 1 pop)

Nutrition:

Calories 43; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 9g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 12mg; Calcium 28mg