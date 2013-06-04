Crumbly Corn Bread Makes a Yummy Low-Cal Stuffing



Bake a loaf of this delicious corn bread, then use it to make our recipe for Corn Bread Stuffing With Cranberries.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 1/2 cups (about 7 ounces) medium-grind cornmeal

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar, or more to taste

1 1/4 cups low-fat buttermilk

1 large egg

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Place butter in an 8-inch square baking pan. Combine next 5 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. In another bowl combine buttermilk and egg, stirring with a whisk; add to dry ingredients, stirring well (if mixture seems too dry, add another tablespoon or two of milk). Pour batter into pan, smoothing out top if necessary, and place in oven.

3. Bake at 375° for about 30 minutes or until top is lightly browned, sides have pulled away from pan, and a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Serve hot or warm. Yield: 1 loaf (9 servings).

Nutrition:

Calories 145 (25% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 32mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 23g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 376mg; Calcium 85mg

Corn Bread Stuffing With Cranberries

Time-saving tip: You can do steps 1 and 2 early, then cover and refrigerate for a day or two.