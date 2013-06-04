Crumbly Corn Bread Makes a Yummy Low-Cal Stuffing

Mark Bittman
June 04, 2013


Bake a loaf of this delicious corn bread, then use it to make our recipe for Corn Bread Stuffing With Cranberries.

Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 1/2 cups (about 7 ounces) medium-grind cornmeal
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar, or more to taste
1 1/4 cups low-fat buttermilk
1 large egg

Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Place butter in an 8-inch square baking pan. Combine next 5 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. In another bowl combine buttermilk and egg, stirring with a whisk; add to dry ingredients, stirring well (if mixture seems too dry, add another tablespoon or two of milk). Pour batter into pan, smoothing out top if necessary, and place in oven.

3. Bake at 375° for about 30 minutes or until top is lightly browned, sides have pulled away from pan, and a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Serve hot or warm. Yield: 1 loaf (9 servings).

Nutrition:
Calories 145 (25% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 32mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 23g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 376mg; Calcium 85mg

Corn Bread Stuffing With Cranberries
Time-saving tip: You can do steps 1 and 2 early, then cover and refrigerate for a day or two.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up