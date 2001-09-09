The Best Fast Food Options

Eating healthy on the road can be a challenge: What do you order from the sea of fast food choices? The last thing you need when youre stuck in the car, not burning many calories, is something that leaves you feeling weighed down. So in honor of the summer road trip (and your waistline), we scouted out smart picks to make it easier to feel healthy on the go. Theyre not exactly “health foods,” but theyre at least lower in fat and calories than most fast foodand theyre tasty, too. Now, if only we could find some cheap gas.

Eat This: Fruithead Smoothie20-ounce Raspberry Delite has 240 calories, 0g fat, and 3g fiber

Avoid: 2 scoops of butter pecan ice cream340 calories, 24g fat (12g saturated), 0g fiber



Eat This: Honey Barbecue Sandwich300 calories, 6g fat (1g saturated), 920mg sodium

Avoid: Oven Roasted Twister, 520 calories, 23g fat (4g saturated), 1,400mg sodium



Eat This: Frescata Roasted Turkey and Swiss(Hold the mayo) 420 calories, 15g fat (6g saturated), 1,420mg sodium

Avoid: Classic Double With Cheese700 calories, 39g fat (16g saturated), 1,490mg sodium



Eat This: All Fruit Smoothie16-ounce Strawberry Whirl has 200 calories, 0g fat, 4g fiber, 42g sugar

Avoid: Banana Berry Smoothie310 calories, 1g fat, 3g fiber, 65g sugar