Easy Ways to Eat Locally

- Subscribe to a CSA (for Community Supported Agriculture), and a local farm will prepare a box of fresh fruits and vegetables for you. How convenient is that? Just swing by a pick-up location after work, or arrange for direct home delivery. See www.localharvest.org for a CSA near you. Also, be sure to check out their national list of restaurants, Stores, and farmers markets carrying locally grown food.
- Take a sneak-peek at what its like eating locally by visiting 100milediet.org and reading Plenty: One Man, One Woman, and a Raucous Year of Eating
- Get inspired with tips, facts, and recipes for more than 100 varieties of fruits, veggies, herbs, and nuts in The Produce Bible (Stewart, Tabori & Chang; $29.95). Its the most comprehensive guide weve seen so far.