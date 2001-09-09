Whole-Grain Meals: Lamb Chops High in Fiber and Heart-Healthy Fat

HOWARD LEE PUCKETTMake the nutty, satisfying bulgur in this Lamb Chops With Lemony Bulgur recipe a staple in your kitchen. Its great in salads and pilafs.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 11 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

12 (2-ounce) French-cut lamb rib chops, trimmed

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 14-ounce can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup uncooked bulgur

1 large carrot, julienne cut

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Cooking spray

2 teaspoons black pepper

Instructions:

1. Place chops in a zip-top bag. Whisk together vinegar, 2 teaspoons oil, and mint. Pour over lamb, seal bag, and rub marinade around. Chill 20 minutes.

2. In a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, bring the broth to a boil. Add bulgur, carrot, and salt, simmer 7 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Chop parsley and mix with lemon juice and remain-ing oil. Stir the parsley mixture into bulgur, fluff with a fork. Set aside.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add lamb to pan, discarding marinade. Cook 2–3 minutes per side. Sprinkle lamb evenly with pepper. (Serving size: 3/4 cup bulgur, 3 chops)

Nutrition:

Calories 330 (34% from fat); Fat 13g (sat 4g, mono 7g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 50mg; Protein 22g; Carbohydrate 34g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 8g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 250mg; Calcium 64mg

