Power Lunches: The Weight-Loss Lunch

JAMIE ROWLAND

Lunchtime can be one of the biggest traps for dieters, says registered dietitian and American Dietetic Association spokeswoman Ruth Frechman. You dont want to overdo it, but, “you also have to make sure that you eat enough, so you dont raid the vending machine at 3 p.m.,” she says.

Eat this: Zesty Spinach-Tomato Salad With a Whole-Wheat Roll

Mix bagged spinach; low-fat cubed mozzarella; rinsed, canned garbanzo beans (high in fiber and protein); cherry tomatoes; and diced pears (also full of diet-friendly fiber). Top with your favorite low-fat dressing.

Drink this: IZZEesque

This new fruity sparkling beverage in refreshing Mandarin, Limon, and Black Raspberry is only 60 calories per serving.

