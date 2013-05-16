Fishing for Facts: Sardines

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

Best for: Strong bones

How it works: Having trouble getting those three calcium servings a day? Try sardines. Just 3 ounces of this fish has about the same amount of calcium as 8 ounces of milk. Canned and fresh deliver the same health benefits, but watch out for sardines canned in oil, which are higher in sodium and fat. If you do choose canned, rinse them to get rid of excess salt. We like Bela-Olhão sardines; they dont have the too-fishy taste of other canned options weve tried.

Fix it fast: Saute 1/2 cup fresh sardines in olive oil over medium heat, 2–3 minutes per side. Then spread 1–2 teaspoons Dijon mustard onto a lightly toasted whole-wheat roll and spread sauteed sardines on the roll. Top with lettuce and tomato.

