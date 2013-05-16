Fishing for Facts: Wild Salmon

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 Next

Best for: Your heart

How it works: How it works: Wild salmon tops the list of fish with the most omega-3 fatty acids. (Sardines are up there, too, but well get to them in a sec-ond!) These healthy fats have been linked with a decrease in heart arrhythmias and triglyceride levels. An added bonus: New research suggests that three servings (about 9 ounces cooked) of oily fish, such as salmon, per week can help pre-vent Alzheimers disease.

Fix it fast: Season a salmon fillet with sea salt and black pepper. Broil 10?–15 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork. Meanwhile, saute 1 chopped leek in olive oil over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add a can of diced tomatoes. Add 1/2 cup chicken broth to pan, and bring to a boil for 3?–5 minutes. Spoon sauce over salmon.

