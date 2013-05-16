Fishing for Facts: Tilapia

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 Next

Best for: Safer pregnancies

How it works: This mild fish has negligible contaminant levels, making it a good bet for a brainier kid. A National Institutes of Health study found that women who avoided eating fish during their pregnancies had children at greater risk of low verbal IQ and behavioral problems. So eat up if youre expecting. And 6 ounces of tilapia has just 180 caloriesnext to superskinny shrimp, its the lightest of our fish picks.

Fix it fast: Season 6 ounces of tilapia with a pinch each of sea salt, ground red pepper, and garlic powder, and pan-saute in 1/2 tablespoon olive oil until fish is opaque. Break cooked tilapia into pieces with a fork, and wrap it in whole-grain tortillas with salsa, chopped tomatoes, shredded cabbage, and diced avocado.

