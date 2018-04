1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 Next

Its easy to feel like youre drowning in conflicting information about fish. One day, its good for you; the next, its a toxic-waste dump. The bottom line: Even with all the questions about mercury and PCBs, youre healthier if you eat seafood than if you avoid it. A recent journal review found that eating seafood drops your risk of dying from a heart attack by 35 percent and cuts your overall likelihood of kicking the bucket by 17 percent.

