Whole-Grain Meals: Vegetarian Dish Packed With Protein

The whole story: The quinoa in this Toasted Quinoa With Chiles and Corn recipe has more protein than any other grain, so it makes a fantastic vegetarian main dish or side.

Prep: 8 minutes

Cook: 23 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked quinoa

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa

1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup canned no salt-added whole-kernel corn, drained

1/3 cup jalapeño peppers, chopped

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

2 tablespoons lime juice

Instructions:

1. Add the quinoa to a 2-quart saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, and place the pan over high heat. Swirl the quinoa in the pan to toast it evenly. When the grains are fragrant and crackle, remove from heat. Add cumin, salt, and cocoa, then slowly add the broth (be careful; it might boil over). Put the pan over high heat, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.

2. Stir in the corn and jalapeño peppers; cover and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in scallions and lime juice. Serve warm. (Serving size: about 1 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 218 (15% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 9g; Carbohydrate 40g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 4g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 313mg; Calcium 42mg

