Holiday Brunch: Eggs With Smoked Salmon Provide a Morning Protein Punch

Sarabeth Levine's Goldilox Scrambled Eggs recipe is a delicious take on a morning classic.

Makes 8 servings

Prep: 7 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Cut the cream cheese while chilled, and let stand at room temperature about 15 minutes before using.

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 tablespoon butter

2 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

4 ounces Nova Scotia salmon, cut into thin strips

4 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted and sliced in half

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, using a stick blender or whisk, beat the eggs until completely combined. Add the salt and pepper.

2. In a nonstick medium skillet, heat the butter over medium heat just until very hot. Add the eggs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until set around the edges. Using a heatproof rubber spatula, fold the eggs over on themselves. Repeat folding. Continue cooking until the eggs are set into soft, moist curds, about 10 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to low. Add cream cheese and salmon to eggs and fold until cream cheese is incorporated, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Serve a scoop of eggs (about 1/2 cup) over 1/2 slice of toast. Sprinkle with chopped chives.

Nutrition:

Calories 145 (50% from fat); Fat 8g (sat 3g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 220mg; Protein 11g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 488mg; Calcium 52mg

Recipes adapted from Sarabeth Levine