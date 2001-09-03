Leftover Turkey: This Quick Salad Makes a Satisfying Meal

Our recipe for Curried Turkey Salad delivers a zesty kick you'll love.

Makes 4 servings

Prep: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

4 teaspoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons curry powder

teaspoon ground red pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

5 cups chopped cooked turkey

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

3 tablespoons fresh Thai basil (or regular basil)

1 cup shredded (matchstick) carrots

6 cups mixed baby salad greens

Instructions:

1. Put plain yogurt, fresh lime juice, curry powder, ground red pepper, and salt in a medium bowl, and stir with a whisk until smooth. Fold in the chopped turkey, chopped red bell pepper, fresh basil, and shredded matchstick carrots.

2. Arrange 1 1/2 cups of the mixed baby lettuce on each of 4 plates. Spoon 1 cup of the turkey salad on each plate of greens. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 salad)

Nutrition:

Calories 376 (25% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 4g, mono 2g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 137mg; Protein 57g; Carbohydrate 13g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 4g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 347mg; Calcium 221mg