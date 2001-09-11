Healthiest Thanksgiving: Low-Cal, Low-Fat, Full-Flavor Relish

ALEXANDRA ROWLEYThis Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish recipe trumps the old cranberry sauce standby on healthfulness and taste. It can be made up to three days in advance, and stored in the refrigerator until Thanksgiving dinner.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 (10-ounce) package fresh cranberries

1 cup water

3/4 cups sugar, or more to taste

1 3-inch orange rind strip

1/4 cup fresh orange juice (about 1/2 a large orange)

3 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, turn heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.

2. Remove the cloves and the cinnamon stick with a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl; refrigerate until ready to use. (Serving size: 1/4 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 74 (1% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 19g; Sugars 17g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 1mg; Calcium 5mg