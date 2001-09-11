Healthiest Thanksgiving: Mashed Potatoes That Only Taste Indulgent

ALEXANDRA ROWLEYYou can get a head start on this Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes recipe by cooking and refrigerating the potatoes a day before your meal.

Prep: 7 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

4 large Yukon gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, peeled and halved

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Instructions:

1. Boil potatoes and garlic cloves in lightly salted water until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and cover potatoes with a towel to keep warm.

2. Bring the 1% milk and butter to a boil and cover to keep warm.

3. Use a ricer to rice the potatoes into a large bowl. The potatoes may also be mashed with a large fork, but they might not be as smooth.

4. Gradually add the hot milk and butter, then add the buttermilk

until you get the consistency of thick mashed potatoes (you may not need to use all of the buttermilk). Season with salt to taste. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray, place the potatoes in the dish, and top with freshly chopped chives. Serve immediately, or rewarm in the oven before serving. (Serving size: 3/4 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 122 (17% from fat); Fat 2g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 23g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 83mg; Calcium 52mg