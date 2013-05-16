6 Holiday Cookies: Low-Cal Lemon Bars

This recipe for Lemon Bars will brighten any party.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Makes 20 bars

Instructions:

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, adding 2 tablespoons lemon zest at the end of step 3 (with egg white and vanilla) and preparing according to directions for Turtle Bars. While cookie is baking, prepare lemon curd. Have ready a strainer, suspended over a medium bowl. In a heavy saucepan, stir together 3 egg yolks and 3/4 cup sugar until well blended. Stir in 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly and scraping sides of pan, until thickeneddont let it come to a boil, or it will curdle. When steam appears, remove the pan briefly from heat, stirring constantly to keep mixture from boiling. When the curd has thickened, about 5 minutes, pour into strainer. Press with a spatula until only the coarse residue remains in the strainer; discard residue. When cookie is baked, remove it from the oven, lower the temperature to 300°, and pour lemon curd on top. Spread it almost to the edge and return it to the oven for 15 minutes, or just until it starts bubbling around the edges. Remove from the oven and cool completely in the pan on a rack. Refrigerate for 1 hour to set curd before cutting into bars. Just before serving, sprinkle powdered sugar over the tops of the bars. Store the bars in an airtight container for 3 days at room temperature, for 3 weeks in the refrigerator, or for 3 months in the freezer. (Serving size: 1 bar)

Nutrition:

Calories 141 (40% from fat); Fat 6g (sat 4g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 46mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 20g; Sugars 14g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 81mg; Calcium 9mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum