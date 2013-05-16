6 Holiday Cookies: Nutty, Fruity Cookie for Under 100 Calories

Raspberry jam and toasted hazelnuts make our Linzer Thumbprints recipe hard to resist, and for 87 calories, you don't have to.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes 30 (2-inch) cookies

Toast the hazelnuts in a 350º oven for 6–7 minutes, until fragrant.

Instructions:

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, combining 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts in food processor at step 2; pulse 20 times or until the nuts are finely chopped. Transfer mixture to a bowl; add remaining flour, baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. At step 3 of basic-cookie recipe (with egg white and vanilla), add 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice. Scrape dough into a medium bowl. Place 1/4 cup finely chopped hazelnuts in a small bowl. Roll 1 tablespoon of the dough into a ball. Gently roll the dough in chopped nuts. Place 2 inches apart on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Make an indentation in center of each cookie, going almost to the bottom. Using 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam, fill each indentation with about 1/4 teaspoon. Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer. (Serving size: 1 cookie)

Nutrition:

Calories 87 (47% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 46mg; Calcium 7mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum