6 Holiday Cookies: Chunky Cookie That Won't Make You Chunky

May 16, 2013

Tart cherries and bittersweet chocolate make our Cherry-Almond-Chocolate-Chunk Cookies recipe superflavorful without being supersweet.

Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Makes 30 (2-inch) cookies

Instructions:
Prepare Basic Cookie Dough through step 3 and scrape batter into a bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup dried tart cherries, chopped; 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped; and 1/2 cup almonds, toasted and chopped. Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer. (Serving size: 1 cookie)

Nutrition:
Calories 94 (47% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 12g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 43mg; Calcium 2mg

Recipes by Rose Levy Berenbaum

