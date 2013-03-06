How One Woman Lost Over Half Her Body Weight

Jennifer Dearing - After From Health magazine

On the verge of gastric-bypass surgery, Jennifer Dearing gave healthy eating one more tryand dropped 166 pounds.

In 2005, life dealt then-305-pound Jennifer what she calls “two monumental eye openers.” In August, on a family vacation in the Bahamas, she fell off a boat she was onand it took four men several hours to hoist her back up to safety. “I was 31 years old, and I thought to myself, ‘Im going to die because Im fat,” Jennifer says. Then in October of the same year, she miscarried due to health problems associated with obesity. Jennifer Dearing - Before

Before Now Pounds: 305 139 Size: 28-30 6 Total lost: 166

As a stressed-out beauty salon owner, Jennifer made it through her days by subsisting on fatty fast foods and a liter of soda. She would skip meals and binge at dinner, eating more fast food, pizza, and ice cream. On the verge of getting gastric-bypass surgery, Jennifer heeded a friends plea to try a nutrition class and a weeklong detox program with Transitions Lifestyle System, a diet plan that recommends low-glycemic-index meals as a weight-loss strategy. Jennifer (who isnt diabetic) followed the plan, eating lots of fruits, veggies, and lean protein. She ditched refined carbs and sugary drinksand amazingly never counted calories. She also started packing a healthy lunch daily so she could eat right on the job.

Almost immediately, the weight started falling off. “I was losing between 2 and 4 pounds a week,” Jennifer says. “Thoughts of weight-loss surgery were a thing of the past.” Once she lost 40 pounds, she started walking on a treadmill 20 to 30 minutes three times a week. As her weight continued to drop, Jennifer strength-trained and worked out on an elliptical machine, too.

When she lost 100 pounds, Jennifer ran her first 5K race. Today166 pounds lighterJennifer has many races under her much smaller belt. She is training for her second Olympic-distance triathlon (she hopes to crush her 2008 time). And in the next two years she plans to complete an Ironman, the ultimate triathlon that involves a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. “Im a new person now,” Jennifer says. “Theres no easy fix. I had to change from the inside out.”

