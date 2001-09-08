What You Said About Dieting



More than 700 of you took our diet poll. This is what you told us:

How many diets have you tried in the last year?

None: 30%

1: 31%

2-3: 25%

4-5: 6%

More: 7%

How many diets have you tried in your life?

None: 7%

1-5: 52%

6-20: 28%

21-40: 8%

More: 5%

How much weight did you lose on your most successful diet?

5 pounds: 19%

10: 26%

25: 33%

50 or more: 22%

How much of the weight did you keep off?

All of it: 25%

Part of it: 39%

None of it: 31%

I never lost weight in the first place: 5%

Which celebrity has inspired you to lose weight?

Marie Osmond: 11%

Queen Latifah: 18%

Valerie Bertinelli: 26%

Kirstie Alley: 15%

Oprah Winfrey: 30%

Why have you quit a diet?

I achieved my goal: 27%

I was too hungry: 10%

It cost too much: 6%

It took too long to see results: 19%

It was too hard to maintain: 30%

Three words: Ben & Jerry's: 7%

What was the scariest diet fad you've ever tried?

Detox/cleansing: 5%

Phen-fen: 8%

Over-the-counter diet pills: 21%

Limiting calories to 1000 per day: 28%

Bingeing and purging: 12%

Fasting: 26%

Which diet sounds the most appealing to you?

No-hunger diet: 58%

Eat-carbs diet: 13%

Eat-sweets diet: 12%

No-exercise diet: 18%

How much money would you spend if you could guarantee you'd lose 30 pounds and keep it off?

$100 62%

$500 18%

$1,000 15%

$10,000 3%

$100,000 or more: 3%

Source: Health.com web poll Oct. - Dec. 2008