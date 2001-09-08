Feel Great Weight Success Story



From Health magazine

After dedicating herself to the Feel Great Weight Plan in 2008, Vanessa Trost, 39, lost 44 poundsand looks and feels amazing. Read how she plans to maintain her Feel Great Weight.

Vanessa Trost, 39

Marketing and public relations consultant

Height: 6'

Goal weight: 170 lbs.

Starting Current Loss to date Weight: 210 lbs. 166 lbs. 44 lbs. Waist: 33.5" 26.5" 7" Hips: 44" 38" 6" Body fat: 42% 38% 12.5%

Her worry: “How do I keep the weight from sneaking back on?”

Our expert says: “You cant mess up too much as long as you stick with portion control,” Sharon Richter, MS, RD, says. That means not letting a dinner roll or slice of pizza turn into two or three. Also, pick your pleasures wiselya glass of wine, a few bites of dessert, or a piece of chocolate per day wont hurt. But adding in all of the above will. When in doubt, just stick to this simple rule: one-quarter plate starch, one-quarter plate protein, and the rest veggies!