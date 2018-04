Even while you're following our free and easy Feel Great Weight plan, we know you still need to splurge occasionally. But that doesn't mean you need to blow your calorie count sky-high. One of the easiest ways to cut calories is to food-swap. Ditch a high-fat version for its lower-fat counterpart and youre on your way to mega-calorie savings. Also try these smart substitutions below.

Substitute this ... With this... Grande White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino = 480 calories, 7g fat Grande White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino Light = 180 calories, 2g fat 1 oz grated cheddar cheese = 115 calories, 9g fat 2 tsp grated Parmesan cheese = 40 calories, 3g fat 4 oz whole wheat banana muffin = 430 calories, 23g fat 2 whole grain waffles = 160 calories, 2g fat 1 cup tuna salad = 420 calories, 34g fat 3 oz grilled chicken breast = 150 calories, 3.5g fat ½ cup granola = 590 calories, 29g fat 1 cup fiber cereal = 120 calories, 2g fat 4 oz turkey burger = 240 calories, 17g fat 4 oz lean turkey burger = 170 calories, 7g fat Bagel with cream cheese = 600 calories, 22g fat English muffin with no-sugar-added jelly = 160 calories, 1g fat 1 slice cheese pizza = 450 calories, 13g fat 1 slice cheese-less pizza with veggies = 250 calories, 2g fat Large soft pretzel = 400 calories, 4g fat 1.25 oz (2 servings) soy crisps = 140 calories, 4g fat 1 order General Tsos Chicken = 1,300 calories, 11g fat 1 order steamed chicken and broccoli with ½ cup garlic sauce = 400 calories, 4g fat ¼ cup half-and-half = 80 calories, 7g fat ¼ cup skim milk = 20 calories, 0g fat 1 cup Ben & Jerrys Half-Baked ice cream = 560 calories, 28g fat Frozen fruit pop = 90 calories, 1g fat 2 1.3-oz chocolate truffles = 340 calories, 22g fat 2 chocolate-covered strawberries = 60 calories, 3g fat

Download this chart.