While cleanses are a terrible weight-loss tacticÂyou'll gain everything back before you know itÂthey can be a good way to jump-start a healthy-eating plan.

Whether you decide to do a juice fast or you just want to make a concentrated effort to clean up your diet, being very mindful of what's going in your mouth is a great way to get your diet back on track. If you've never done a cleanse before, it's important to start slow. Steer clear of the Master Cleanse (it's one of the top six diet trends you should never try) because it is too low in both calories and nutrients. Instead, I like to stick to pureed foods for a few days. They're easy for the body to digest, plus they feel a little more substantial than a juice fast. Sometimes I also incorporate whole fruits and vegetables and a little brown rice.

Considering a cleanse? If you're feeling toxic, try these five tips to help you get back on track.

1. Consider your calendar. You don't want to start a juice fast if you have an important meeting mid-week. Cleanses can leave you cranky and irritableÂat least at firstÂso keep that in mind before you commit.

2. Keep it simple. Eliminate caffeine, sugar, and alcohol to curtail future cravings. And stay away from meat: It's difficult to digest, and the whole idea is that you're trying to give your organs a break.

3. Lay low. Stay away from spin class while you cleanse. This isn't about losing weight, it's about restarting your dietÂboth physically and mentally. It's important to pamper yourself a little. Take a warm bath with Epsom salts or spend some time in the sauna.

4. Listen to your body. The second day of your cleanse will be the toughest, but after that, it's smooth sailing if you stick it out. When you start to feel hungry a couple of days into your cleanse, take heed and stop. I generally recommend my clients don't cleanse for more than four or five days.

5. Break it gently. If you've been eating only juices, soups, and soft foods for a few days, chances are you may be tempted to break your fast with a Big Mac. Don't! You'll send your body into shock. Slowly incorporate healthy foods back into your diet and you'll see the numbers on the scale start to go back down.

You can order Bethenny's book, Naturally Thin now.