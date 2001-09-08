Diet Tips for Nursing Mothers

Breastfeeding? Heres how to tweak your diet for our Feel Great Weight plan.

Slightly increase your calories. Aim to get 300-500 extra calories per day.

Up your intake of H20. To keep from becoming dehydrated (which can lead to a decrease in milk production), drink an extra two quarts of water per day.

Limit caffeine and alcohol. They can be passed on to your baby through your milk.

Watch your vitamins.