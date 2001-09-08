Diet Tips for Nursing Mothers

Breastfeeding? Heres how to tweak your diet for our Feel Great Weight plan.
Slightly increase your calories. Aim to get 300-500 extra calories per day.
Up your intake of H20. To keep from becoming dehydrated (which can lead to a decrease in milk production), drink an extra two quarts of water per day.
Limit caffeine and alcohol. They can be passed on to your baby through your milk.
Watch your vitamins.
- Vitamin C: Since much of what you take in passes right back out through your breast milk, you need to get 120 mg (vs. the usual 85 mg) per day. Good sources: red peppers, oranges, broccoli, strawberries, kiwi, tomato soup, cantaloupe.
- Vitamin A: You lose a lot of this through breastfeeding as well, so aim for 1300 micrograms per day (vs. the usual 700 micrograms). Some examples: spinach, carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and kale.
- Omega-3s. Your babys brain needs DHA, a key omega-3 fatty acid found in fish and fish oil supplements, to develop properly. Since your milk is your babys only source of nutrients (at least during the first few months), youll want to get at least 200 mg per day.