Your Satisfying Meal Plan Full of Fat-Burning Foods

Weve loaded this tasty 1,500- to 1,600-calorie-per-day plan with fat-burning, supersatisfying foods to help you lose up to a pound-and-a-half per week. (You will likely lose more when you factor in our strength and cardio plans.) For every inch taller or shorter than 5' 4", add or subtract 50 calories per day to reach the perfect Feel Great Weight calorie prescription.

Download this menu (pdf)



New-mom modification: Breastfeeding? Follow these tips for tweaking your diet.

Weekly Menu: Monday

Breakfast: Coat 1 medium barely-ripe banana with 1 Tbsp natural-style peanut butter; roll into 1 whole-wheat tortilla. (277 cals, 5.6gm fiber, 9gm fat)

Snack: Dip 1 cup cucumber slices or celery sticks into a mixture of 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp lemon zest, 1 squeeze fresh lemon juice, and dash each salt and curry powder. (115 cals, 1.4gm fiber, 2gm fat)

Lunch: Fill 1 whole-wheat pita with a mixture of 4 oz solid white tuna in water (drained), 1 Tbsp light mayonnaise, and 2 Tbsp dried cranberries. (375 cals, 4.4gm fiber, 9.6gm fat)

Snack: Have 3/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt with 1 cup cubed peeled cantaloupe. (177cals, 1.5gm fiber, 3gm fat)

Dinner: Combine 1/2 cup cooked chilled orzo, 1/4 cup chopped baby spinach, 1 Tbsp chopped red onion, 1 tsp crumbled feta, 1 tsp pine nuts, and dash each dried basil and black pepper; serve cold with grilled asparagus and 5 oz boneless skin­less chicken breast sauteed in 2 tsp olive oil. (470 cals, 2.6gm fiber, 17gm fat)

Snack: Top 1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries with 1/2 oz mascarpone and 1 tsp brown sugar. (149 cals, 5.7gm fiber, 7.5gm fat)

Tuesday

Breakfast: Layer 1 cup plain fat-free yogurt with 1 cup blueberries, 2 Tbsp sliced almonds, and 1 Tbsp ground flaxseed. (288 cals, 7gm fiber, 10gm fat)

Snack: Nosh on a high-fiber granola bar. (130 cals, 5gm fiber, 3gm fat)

Lunch: Spread 1 Tbsp natural-style peanut butter onto 2 slices whole-grain bread, and top with 1/2 medium sliced barely ripe banana; have 10 each carrot and celery sticks. (394 cals, 14gm fiber, 11.6gm fat)

Snack: Eat 1 cup non-cream-based tomato soup sprinkled with 1 oz shredded part-skim mozzarella. (180 cals, 1gm fiber, 7gm fat)

Dinner: Combine 1/2 cup cooked chilled quinoa with 1/2 cup mixture of chopped tomato, cucumbers, and onion; 1 garlic clove, minced; 1 Tbsp lemon juice; 1 tsp olive oil; and salt and pepper to taste. Serve with 5 oz roasted pork loin topped with 2 Tbsp low-calorie (50 calories or less) marinade. (470 cals, 2.7gm fiber, 15.5gm fat)

Snack: Enjoy 3/4 oz dark chocolate (70% or more cacao content). (115 cals, 2gm fiber, 7gm fat)

Wednesday

Breakfast: Eat 1 cup high-fiber, whole-grain cereal, 1 cup skim milk, and 1 cup strawberries. (255 cals, 10gm fiber, 2gm fat)

Snack: Layer 1 large tomato slice with 1 oz part-skim mozzarella and 2 basil leaves; drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar to taste, and sprinkle with dash of salt. (106 cals, .3gm fiber, 7gm fat)

Lunch: Stir-fry 5 oz grilled firm tofu with 1 cup mixed vegetables and 2 tsp peanut oil; serve over 1/2 cup brown rice. (382 cals, 10gm fiber, 15gm fat)

Snack: Make ahead by tossing 1/4 cup drained canned chickpeas with 1 tsp each canola oil and sugar; spread on ungreased baking sheet, and roast at 350° 45 minutes or until crunchy, stirring occasionally. Toss beans with dash each of cinnamon and salt. (124 cals, 3gm fiber, 5.7gm fat)

Dinner: Heat 1 1/2 Tbsp olive oil and 1 garlic clove, minced; add 1 squeeze fresh lemon juice. Pour over 1 cup cooked whole-wheat spaghetti, 6 oz cooked peeled shrimp, and 1 cup chopped tomato; top with 1 Tbsp Parmesan. (492 cals, 4.6gm fiber, 25 gm fat)

Snack: Squeeze juice of 1 lime wedge over 1 broiled mango. (134 cals, 3.7gm fiber, .5gm fat)

Thursday

Breakfast: Blend 1 cup mixed berries, 1 cup plain fat-free yogurt, 1 Tbsp agave nectar, 2 Tbsp wheat germ, and 1 cup ice. (357 cals, 6gm fiber, 1.8gm fat)

Snack: Sprinkle 5 cups low-fat microwave popcorn with Cheddar–flavored salt. (120 cals, 4gm fiber, 2.75gm fat)

Lunch: Place 3 oz turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, one-fourth of a peeled sliced avocado, and 1 Tbsp hummus on 2 slices whole-wheat bread; serve with 1/2 cup grapes. (394 cals, 8gm fiber, 13gm fat)

Snack: Have 3/4 cup shelled edamame. (150 cals, 1.5gm fiber, 3.75gm fat)

Dinner: Top 1 whole-wheat pita with ¼ cup marinara sauce, 2 oz shredded mozzarella, 1/4 cup chopped broccoli, ¼ cup sliced tomato, ¼ cup sliced mushrooms, 2 oz low-fat turkey Italian sausage; bake at 350° until cheese melts. (440 cals, 6.8gm fiber, 11.6gm fat)

Snack: Enjoy 1 low-fat ice-cream sandwich. (140 cals, 3gm fiber, 2gm fat)

Friday

Breakfast: Mix 2 Tbsp chopped walnuts and 8 diced dried apricots into 1/2 cup cooked plain oatmeal. (285 cals, 6.5gm fiber, 12gm fat)

Snack: Nosh on 1 small pear and 1 Tbsp almonds. (133 cals, 4.5gm fiber, 5gm fat)

Lunch: Combine 1/2 cup beans (any kind), 1/3 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese, 2 Tbsp salsa, 2 Tbsp guacamole; roll into 1 whole-wheat tortilla. (390 cals, 13gm fiber, 12gm fat)

Snack: Spread 1 Tbsp almond butter onto mini-whole-wheat pita. (177 cals, 3gm fiber, 9gm fat)

Dinner: Have 1 cup miso soup, 1/2 cup edamame, and 1 non-tempura sushi roll. (490 cals, 15gm fiber, 18gm fat)

Snack: Microwave 1 chocolate kiss candy and 1 marshmallow between 2 graham cracker halves. (106 cals, 0.5gm fiber, 2.88gm fat)

Saturday

Breakfast:Spread 1 Tbsp cashew butter onto 1 frozen multigrain waffle; serve with 1 cup fat-free yogurt. (300 cals, 2gm fiber, 12.5gm fat)

Snack: Dip 1 cup baby carrots into 2 Tbsp hummus. (100 cals, 4gm fiber, 2.5gm fat)

Lunch: Serve 2 cups bean or lentil soup with 1 cup mixed-greens salad, 1/2 oz chopped nuts, and 1 Tbsp light vinaigrette. (392 cals, 20gm fiber, 20gm fat)

Snack: Wrap 1/2 cup arugula, 1 oz prosciutto, and 1/2 oz Parmesan in a mini-tortilla. (170 cals, 1gm fiber, 8gm fat)

Dinner: Top a veggie burger with 1 oz light cheese, 1 Tbsp ketchup, one-eighth of an avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sprouts; serve on whole-wheat bun with 1 ear corn. (488 cals, 15gm fiber, 15gm fat)

Snack: Microwave 3/4 cup pitted frozen cherries until warm; top with 2 Tbsp part-skim ricotta and 2 tsp slivered almond. (155 cals, 3gm fiber, 6gm fat)

Sunday

Breakfast: Scramble 1 egg and 2 egg whites with 1 cup vegetables; serve with 1 whole-wheat English muffin. (276 cals, 7gm fiber, 7gm fat)

Snack: Top 1 cup raspberries with 2 Tbsp plain low-fat yogurt, and 1 tsp honey. (100 cals, 8gm fiber, 1 gm fat)

Lunch: Combine 4 oz cooked cooled unpeeled cubed potato, 1 hard-boiled egg, 2 hard-boiled egg whites, 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped onion, 2 Tbsp light mayonnaise, and cracked black pepper and sea salt to taste; serve over arugula. (382 cals, 5gm fiber, 15gm fat)

Snack: Crunch on 1 oz baked tortilla chips with 3 Tbsp black bean dip. (155 cals, 3.5gm fiber, 1gm fat)

Dinner: Top 6 oz halibut with 2 Tbsp light mayonnaise and 2 Tbsp Parmesan; bake at 350° 15–18 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Serve with 1/2 cup wild rice and 1 cup mixed greens with 2 Tbsp light vinaigrette. (498 cals, 2.6gm fiber, 15.7gm fat)

Snack: Have 1/2 cup sorbet. (100 cals, 0gm fiber, 0gm fat)

