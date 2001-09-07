How A Do-It-Yourself Dieter Lost 85 Pounds

Tom Rafalovich From Health magazine

Lauren Moreno, 31, grew up being teased about her extra weight. “Im sure I was the only girl at the eighth-grade dance wearing a size 14 outfit,” she says. Years later, after a wedding and two pregnancies (one with twins), the Connecticut mom still felt conscious about her size.

When Lauren went to the doctor for a physical just over two years ago, she was shocked to see that she was up to 240 poundsand she decided to seize control.

She started walking on a local nature trail five times a week. She skipped butter, fried foods, and creamy dressings, instead piling her plate with grilled chicken, fish, and vegetables. She also stopped stealing bites of her kids meals.

Without the help of a trainer or an official diet plan, Lauren lost 85 pounds in 24 months. Now shes running five days a week and training for a half-marathon. “Its amazing,” she says, “how much more energy I have.”

Before Now Pounds: 240 155 Size: 18 8 Total lost: 85 lbs

Lauren's weight-loss tips:

Daily exercise do

“I try to do something every day to keep exercise a habit,” Lauren says. So even if shes not running that day, shell do some sort of physical activity, like a yoga or Pilates DVD, for at least 25 minutes.

Her treadmill gets a workout

How come it doesnt collect dust? Laurens treadmill is out in the open, not hidden in a corner, she reveals: “Ive found being able to see it makes you more likely to actually use it.”

No-brainer breakfast

To keep it simple, Lauren eats the same 185-calorie sandwich every morning. Wanna try? Put two microwaved egg whites and a half slice of low-fat cheddar or a Laughing Cow Light cheese wedge on a whole-wheat English muffin

