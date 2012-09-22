Our Lose 5 Pounds in 7 Days Diet

From Health magazine

Want to drop up to five pounds fast without turning to fad detox diets (like spicy lemonade or cabbage soup) that teeter into scary territory? No worries. There are safer ways to go. Try our plan, and you wont have to sacrifice the flavors you enjoy (how about steak and blue cheese?) or the nutrition your body needs.

Weve put together a 1,200-calories-a-day diet thatll help you lose three to five pounds in a weekand finish with a flatter belly, too. Key foods (like sweet pineapple, creamy Greek yogurt, and soothing peppermint tea) banish bloating, and naturally low-sodium foods (like quinoa) help prevent water retention and get rid of water weight. Download the menu plan. (PDF)