6 Magic Foods for Weight-Loss

These great ingredients not only boost flavortheyll help you lose stomach paunch, too.
- Ginger contains healthy compounds (gingerols) that ease stomach bloat.
- Parsley is a natural diuretic that keeps water retention in check. Enjoy the fresh, herbal flavor it adds to lunches and dinners.
- Peppermint delivers a compound called menthol, which relaxes the intestines and keeps your stomach from pooching.
- Pineapple not only adds juicy sweetness to your meals but also contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that helps break down food to reduce bloating.
- Sea salt has a cleaner taste than regular table salt, so you can use less to flavor your foodand that means less water retention and puffiness.
- Yogurt boasts good bacteria (probiotics), which help you stay regular. It may cut gas and bloating, too.