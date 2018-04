6 Magic Foods for Weight-Loss

These great ingredients not only boost flavor—theyll help you lose stomach paunch, too.

Ginger contains healthy compounds (gingerols) that ease stomach bloat.

Parsley is a natural diuretic that keeps water retention in check. Enjoy the fresh, herbal flavor it adds to lunches and dinners.

Peppermint delivers a compound called menthol, which relaxes the intestines and keeps your stomach from pooching.

Pineapple not only adds juicy sweetness to your meals but also contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that helps break down food to reduce bloating.

Sea salt has a cleaner taste than regular table salt, so you can use less to flavor your food—and that means less water retention and puffiness.

Yogurt boasts good bacteria (probiotics), which help you stay regular. It may cut gas and bloating, too.