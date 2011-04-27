Jamie Oliver's Home-Cooking Weight-Loss Solutions

From Health magazineCeleb chef Jamie Oliver believes many people are overweight because they dont know how to cook simple, healthy food. Here, his picks for three top skills a waist-conscious home cook needs.

Learn some quick, good-for-you recipes. “People tell me they have no time to cook. I tell them thats rubbish,” Oliver says. You can make a low-fat pasta sauce in the time it takes for the noodles to cook. Try our Lemon Asparagus Pasta.

“People tell me they have no time to cook. I tell them thats rubbish,” Oliver says. You can make a low-fat pasta sauce in the time it takes for the noodles to cook. Try our Lemon Asparagus Pasta. Shop properly. Dodge the processed food and go for fresh vegetables. Make a satisfying salad with different lettuces, and add crunch with a radish or carrot.

Dodge the processed food and go for fresh vegetables. Make a satisfying salad with different lettuces, and add crunch with a radish or carrot. Make your own dressing. Combine three parts good-quality olive oil with one part acid (try lemon juice or red wine vinegar), and add a little salt and pepper; shake mixture in a jar. Voilaa tasty way to jazz up veggies and get some heart-friendly monounsaturated fats, too.