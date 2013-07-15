Top Diet Myth That Makes Us Fat

July 15, 2013

Low-carb and no-carb strategies make it harder, not easier, to lose weight. Got it?

You actually need carbohydrates to burn fat, according to Nancy Snyderman, MD, chief medical editor for NBC News and author of Diet Myths That Keep Us Fat and the 101 Truths That Will Save Your WaistlineÂand Maybe Even Your Life (Crown Publishers, 2009; $24.95).

Why? Because your body uses carbs to fuel its energy-producing system. Try whole-grain cereals and breads, brown rice, and, yes, potatoes.

PS: Calories matter, so dont overdo it.

