Party This Summer Without Putting on the Pounds

Marc Royce From Health magazineWant to enjoy that block party or backyard barbecue but don't want to stretch the waistline of your capris? Naturally Thin author Bethenny Frankel shares her tips for partying without putting on the pounds:

Eat in slow-mo. "Everyone thinks I eat like a horse, because I'm still eating when everyone else is done," says Bethenny. "But I just eat really slowly, which means I'm eating a lot less and enjoying it more."

Use the sandwich technique. This tip is from Susan B. Roberts, Ph.D., director of the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and author of The Instinct Diet: Use Your Five Food Instincts to Lose Weight and Keep It Off: Sandwich high-calorie foods between two high-fiber, lower-calorie foods, to trick your body into feeling fuller without gorging on the high-calorie treat. So start with something bulky and filling like a green salad with beans, then have an entree (like a small burger or BBQ chicken) and a small portion of a rich dessert, then end with something low-cal like fresh fruit.

Dont be a light-food martyr. If you love ribs and know you're not going to be happy with a skinless chicken breast, says Bethenny, then have the ribs! It's better to have a small portion of something you really love than to make yourself miserable with the supposedly virtuous optionand end up noshing later when you dont feel satisfied. "Skinny is a mindset," says Bethenny. "It's about enjoying yourself instead of obsessing about food."