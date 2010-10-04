Drink This Tea to Lose That Belly

Five cups of green tea every day could help you shed twice as much weightmost of it around your middle, according to a Journal of Nutrition study. Researchers also found that people who had sports drinks with green tea for 12 weeks lowered their levels of triglycerides, a blood fat linked to heart disease.

Catechins (the antioxidants in the tea) are thought to boost energy and enhance fat-burning, and they may influence body composition in other ways.

Looking for lasting weight loss that won't leave you hungry? Add a few cups of green tea each day to our Feel Great Weight meal plan for fast (and safe!) results.

