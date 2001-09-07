Reward Yourself to Lose Weight Faster

September 07, 2001

From Health magazine
When Krista Vernoff, head writer and executive producer for Greys Anatomy, needed to lose her pregnancy weight, Az Ferguson, million-dollar-prize winner of the annual Body for Life Challenge, kept her motivated by making a game out of weight loss.

Vernoff lost 15 pounds in nine weeks using Fergusons strategies, now available in The Game On! Diet: How to Kick Your Friends Butt While Shrinking Your Own (HarperCollins, 2009; $14.99). Try these to lose your own 15 pounds:

  1. Reward yourself: For every pound you lose, put $5, $10, or $20 into a piggy bank that you get to break open and spend on new (smaller) clothes once youve reached your goal.
  2. Sleep more: You may fall behind on your TV watching, but studies show more shut-eye will lift your mood and help you lose.
  3. Weigh in daily: The scale is not your enemy! People who weigh themselves each day seem to lose more weight than people who ignore the scale completely or even weigh in once a week.
  4. Pair up: Exercising and healthy eating are more effective in a group setting. Challenge your co-workers to a weight-loss contest, or ask your friends to walk around town for a half-hour instead of sitting and drinking lattes.

