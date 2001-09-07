Another Reason to Lose That Belly: Pear-Shaped Women More Attractive

From Health magazine

Are you an apple or a pear? Its well-known that women shaped like pearssmall waist, bigger hipshave lower risks of heart disease and diabetes than do apple shapes, which carry more belly fat. Now a study reveals that most people find pear-shaped women more attractive, too.

Using morphing software, German researchers manipulated the features of one woman into 243 variations with different leg lengths, weights, bust sizes, and hip and waist widths. When more than 34,000 people judged the images (shown online for the study), the pear shape significantly beat out the apple shape.