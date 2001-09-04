Lose 10 Pounds and Never Feel Hungry

Melissa Punch From Health magazineBreakfast: Whos got time? And if you have a crazy schedule, lunch is a light grab, while dinners your one big helping of comfort. But recent research may convince you to flip all that around: Front-loading your days calories so that you eat more foodespecially more lean proteinearlier in the day will help you drop pounds and feel full all day long, according to a Purdue University study.

Our plan makes it easy to eat this way. Pick one of our options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack each dayits designed so you eat most of your calories by noon.

You wont get hungry, and, best of all, when you stick to it for four weeks, youll drop 10 pounds.



Power breakfasts

About 500 calories each (pick one each day)

English muffin with jam and half of Make-ahead Turkey Sausage and Mushroom Frittata (shown at right): Whisk 2 eggs and 4 egg whites with 1 tablespoon low-fat milk and salt and pepper to taste; set aside. In a 6-inch pan, saute 2 teaspoons olive oil, 4 ounces turkey sausage, 1⁄2 cup sliced mushrooms, and 1⁄3 cup red peppers until cooked through. Pour eggs over mixture; swirl pan to distribute eggs evenly. Once eggs are set, slide frittata out of skillet; serve. Wrap leftovers and store in refrigerator. Reheat in microwave for 1 minute. (Makes 2 servings.) Enjoy up to 1⁄2 frittata with 1 whole-wheat English muffin and 2 teaspoons all-natural fruit preserves (like Polaner All Fruit 100% All Natural Fruit Spread). 470 calories

Starbucks Protein Plate with Peanut Butter: Enjoy it with a Tall Skinny Caffe Latte. 470 calories

Orange juice with Smoked Salmon Roll-Up: Spread 2 tablespoons reduced-fat cream cheese on a multigrain wrap (such as Ezekiel Food for Life). Add 4 ounces smoked salmon and some diced tomato. Enjoy with 8 ounces orange juice. 520 calories

Dunkin Donuts Egg White Veggie Flatbread Sandwich: Have it with a banana and 8 ounces skim milk. 480 calories

Amys Organic Steel-Cut Oats Hot Cereal Bowl: Top it with 1⁄3 cup chopped almonds, 2 tablespoons raisins, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. 490 calories

Hearty lunches

About 400 calories each (pick one each day)

Soup and Roast Turkey Wrap (shown at left): Roll 2 ounces sliced roast turkey, 1⁄4 avocado (cut into slices), 1⁄2 cup sprouts, and 1⁄2 fresh tomato (diced) in a whole-grain wrap (such as Ezekiel Food for Life). Enjoy with 1 cup Pacific Roasted Bell Pepper and Tomato Soup. 395 calories

Make-ahead Chickpea and Quinoa Salad: In a bowl, cover 1⁄3 cup dry quinoa with water, and let it sit overnight. Drain the excess water. Stir in 1⁄2 cup canned chickpeas, 1⁄2 cup diced red onions, 1⁄2 cup diced red bell pepper, and 1⁄2 cup diced green bell pepper. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon red wine vinaigrette. Enjoy 2 cups of salad; save leftovers. 390 calories

Tuna Melt with chips: Mix a 3-ounce can chunk light tuna packed in water with 2 teaspoons light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon minced red onion, 1 tablespoon minced celery, and salt and pepper to taste. Spread the tuna onto 1 slice whole-grain bread; top with 1-ounce slice reduced-fat Cheddar cheese. Toast the sandwich in a toaster oven or in a broiler for 2–3 minutes. Enjoy Tuna Melt with 1 ounce Kettle Baked Hickory Honey Barbeque Potato Chips. 435 calories

Make-Your-Own Asian Grilled Chicken Salad: At a salad bar or at home, load your plate with 3 cups baby spinach, 3 ounces grilled chicken, 1⁄2 cup mandarin oranges, 2 teaspoons sliced almonds, 1⁄2 cup snow peas or sugar snap peas, and 1 tablespoon sliced scallions. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon ginger vinaigrette dressing. 400 calories

Panera Bread Half-Portion Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich: Order it on sourdough, along with a Half-Portion Classic Cafe Salad with White Balsamic Apple Vinaigrette dressing. 410 calories

Downsized dinners

About 350 calories each (pick one each day)

Flatbread Pizza (shown at left): Top 1 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita with 2 slices (1 ounce) buffalo mozzarella, 3–4 tomato slices, and 4–6 whole basil leaves. Bake at 400° for 5–10 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Serve with a salad made with 2 cups mixed greens drizzled with 1 teaspoon olive oil and juice squeezed from 1⁄2 lemon. 350 calories

Wild Salmon With Pesto and Arugula-Cherry Tomato Salad: Grill a 4-ounce wild salmon fillet for 7–10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Top the salmon with 1 tablespoon store-bought pesto, and serve it with 2 cups arugula and 1 cup cherry tomatoes. Drizzle salmon and salad with 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar. 360 calories

Black Bean Taco Salad: Toss together 3⁄4 cup black beans, 2 tablespoons shredded Monterey Jack cheese, 2 tablespoons salsa, 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce, 1 diced tomato, and 2 tablespoons crushed whole-grain or blue-corn tortilla chips. Drizzle the salad with 2 teaspoons olive oil and juice squeezed from 1⁄2 lime. 340 calories

Take-out Thai: Have a small fresh summer roll with dipping sauce. Enjoy 31⁄2 ounces lemongrass grilled chicken and an order of steamed vegetables. 345 calories

Flank Steak With Mango-Lime Salsa: Preheat oven to 400°. Place 1 cup new potatoes in an ovenproof dish, and roast the potatoes for 30 minutes or until tender; season the potatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Preheat a grill or grill pan, and cook a flank steak until its medium or medium-rare. Meanwhile, make the Mango-Lime Salsa: Combine 1⁄2 cup diced mango, 2 teaspoons minced red onion, 1 tablespoon minced cilantro, juice squeezed from 1⁄2 lime, and salt to taste, in a small bowl. Slice 3 ounces of the grilled flank steak, and place it on top of 2 cups mixed salad greens. Top the grilled flank steak and the mixed greens with Mango-Lime Salsa; serve with roasted new potatoes. 360 calories

Snacks

Choose one each day to eat whenever you want

1 cup mixed red bell pepper strips and snap peas with 2 tablespoons low-fat yogurt ranch dip, such as T. Marzettis (shown at left): 93 calories

1/2 cup Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Sorbet: 130 calories

1 Starbucks Tall Iced Skinny Caffe Mocha: 130 calories

Fage Total 2% Strawberry Yogurt: 130 calories

1 (100-calorie) pack Orville Redenbachers Smart Pop!: 100 calories

94% Fat Free Gourmet Popping Corn: 100 calories

1 1/2 cups watermelon chunks: 68 calories

1 cup fresh cherries and 5 pecan halves: 138 calories

Moves thatll help you lose:

To get maximum results on our plan, do any of these activities four days a week.

Ride a bike: 12 miles in an hour.

Run at a 6 mph pace: for 45 minutes .

Go in-line skating: for 40 minutes.

Swim fast laps: using the crawl stroke for 40 minutes.