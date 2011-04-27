Cheryl Burke's Dance Inspired Playlist

From Health magazine
Set your dance workout to Cheryls personal playlist and dance yourself slim!
- Emotion by Destinys Child (rhumba)
- El Temblor by Orquesta La Palabra (salsa)
- Close to Me by The Cure (quickstep)
- Dirty Boogie by The Brian Setzer Orchestra (jive)
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen (jive)
- Hey Mama by Black Eyed Peas (samba)
- Tanga by Manhito and His Afro-Cubans (salsa)
- Zoot Suit Riot by Cherry Poppin Daddies (quickstep)
- Aguanile by Willie Colon and Hector Lavoe (salsa)
- Pon de Replay by Rihanna (samba)
- Waiting on the World to Change by John Mayer (rhumba)