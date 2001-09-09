How One Woman Lost 62 Pounds Walking

About three years ago, Sara Johnson gave birth to her second childÂand faced the fact that she weighed 200 pounds. Sara had put on 20 pounds following a miscarriage in 2005 and retained 35 pounds after delivering her second child. With two little ones, Sara, now 35, realized she had to take better care of herself. âI knew I needed to get in shape so I could be a great mom for my children,â she says.



Before

Setting her goal weight at 140 pounds, Sara began with a simple plan to walk an hour a day, four days a week. Foodwise, Sara simply cut out âanything that comes in a box,â including TV dinners, cookies, and crackers. She filled up on baked chicken, grilled fish, vegetables, and couscous.

Just nine months later, Sara exceeded her goalÂshe now weighs 135 pounds. Today, the 5-foot-5-inch-tall mom loves running; she recently took first place in a 10K race. "I want people to know there's no magic," Sara says. "Just believe in yourself."

Best Diet Ever.

Sara found smart-eating advice she could stick with in You: On a Diet (amazon.com). Sara's favorite trick? She trades salad dressing for a pinch of garlic salt.

Before Now Pounds: 200 135 Size: 16 6 Total lost: 65 lbs.

Her gift: Marathon goodies!

Sara's training for the Walt Disney World marathon in January. To outfit her, New Balance gave her a pair of NBx 2-inch Cocona split shorts, and the NBx Cocona sleeveless tank, a pair of NB 758 training shoes, and the 2009 Nduro Mini athletic watch; NewBalance.com for retailers.

Go Sara!