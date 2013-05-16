Feel Great Weight Dieter: Deanna Verbouwens

I've always loved food, so weight has been an issue since I was a kid. Starting when I was 102, I've been on every diet out there: the 3-Day Diet, the Grapefruit Diet, Weight Watchers, you name it.

Although my husband and I run several times a week, I haven't been able to keep my weight down. I'll allow myself a 'cheat meal' and end up going hog-wildnot just a slice of pizza, but a binge that leaks over to the rest of the week.

I don't want my kids to pick up my bad habits! Right now, my five-year-old son won't eat anything put in front of him, and I'm nervous that my two-year-old is going to copy that. It's time to get the knowledge we need to live healthfully.