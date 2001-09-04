Feel Great Weight Dieter Alanna Campbell

Im pretty athleticI belong to two volleyball teamsbut I travel for work all the time. By all the time, I mean every weekend for eight months out of the year. In the grand scheme of things, Id say that plays as big a role in my eating habits as anything elseits hard to always make good choices when youre surrounded by bad options. Im also easily influenced by friends and social situations.
My friends and I like to go out, drink beer, order appetizers. Plus, food is definitely tied to my emotions: If theres a cause for celebration, I want food. If Im stressed or upset, I want food. Add to that the fact that Im tall, and I always feel a little bigger than everyone else.
I recently moved into my own apartment, and feel like now is the perfect time to take a different approach to life. Ive been carrying around an extra layer that I want to shed.