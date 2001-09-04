Feel Great Weight Dieter Alanna Campbell

Im pretty athleticI belong to two volleyball teamsbut I travel for work all the time. By all the time, I mean every weekend for eight months out of the year. In the grand scheme of things, Id say that plays as big a role in my eating habits as anything elseits hard to always make good choices when youre surrounded by bad options. Im also easily influenced by friends and social situations.

My friends and I like to go out, drink beer, order appetizers. Plus, food is definitely tied to my emotions: If theres a cause for celebration, I want food. If Im stressed or upset, I want food. Add to that the fact that Im tall, and I always feel a little bigger than everyone else.

I recently moved into my own apartment, and feel like now is the perfect time to take a different approach to life. Ive been carrying around an extra layer that I want to shed.