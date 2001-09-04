Feel Great Weight Dieter: Fatou Kine Dieye

When I lived in Europe after college, I walked everywhere and made everything I ate from scratch. I wore whatever I wanted, and felt that people considered me to be both feminine and attractive.

Six years and 70 lbs later, I can spend an entire day plotting out how to swing by the grocery store to get cookiesso I can demolish the whole bag. I keep all of my size 8 clothes hanging nicely in my "gotta get back to" closet, while the big, baggy clothes I currently wear are stashed in dresser drawers like they're temporary.

I don't know when I last had a picture taken of me. When anyone pulls out a camera, I tell them I only do live appearanceswhich is a shame, because there are a lot of good moments I wish had been captured.