The Time Has Come to Get Back in Shape

Kicked off the week with an early Monday morning meeting with my new trainer, Nichole. The initial assessment wasnt too difficult: I lifted some weights, fought my way through some split squats, and earned five minutes of stretching at the end. I left the gym thinking: I can do this!

Tuesday was also an early morning of Feel Great Weight goodness. I met my fellow “contestants” (if you could call us that) at our first photo shoot at a studio in midtown. After squeezing into some form-fitting spandex, we posed our way through the next couple of hours while chatting and getting to know one another. All in all, it was a pretty good time, considering I was running around in a bodysuit meant to show off the “problem areas” of my pear shape (its all about that junk in the trunk!).

I was back in the gym Wednesday morning and things got a little tougher. Nichole (who recently shed 50 pounds herself!) threw a couple of more challenges my way. A few extra weights here, some push-ups on that bar over there… but I have to say that I didnt really mind, since I still got my stretch session at the end. It felt so incredible that I didnt even feel cheated that all of the tables at the gyms cafe were taken! Something must have clicked because I talked myself into running up and down the stairs in the park at lunch and doing 600 jumping jacks. There must be something in the water at Equinox…Ill have to remember to bring a water bottle next time.

Wednesday afternoon found me in the nutritionists office, confessing my worst sins: severe cookie addiction, too many skipped meals, lack of portion control, eating too quickly, etc… did I mention my cookie problem? (Seriously, Ive been cookie sober for 4 weeks now and I still get the shakes just thinking about a pack of Dancing Deer Molasses cookies.) To help keep me on the straight and narrow, the nutritionist armed me with a list of must-have foods, some recipes, and a food chart to record what I consume morning, noon, and night. Turns out eating a whole head of cauliflower for dinner is NOT the way to go. Who knew? In any event, I sat down with her list and filled out my Fresh Direct virtual grocery cart. Im determined to give this eating right thing a shot.

Thursday was more of the same at work, but I did some boxing at lunch. That helped relieve some stress.

I made it to the gym on Saturday morning and put in some time on the treadmill and the elliptical. The rest of the weekend was pretty busy, so after that most of my FGW energy was focused on making sure that I ate appropriately despite being busy. I am not convinced that I did so well with that. Even though I tried to bring snacks with me, I got caught empty handed a few times and ended up NOT eating anything at all. Not smart, but it seemed like a better alternative than eating poorly. In any case, having a fridge stocked with options is a nice change and will go a long way toward helping me make smarter choices. As someone who is used to eating the same thing over and over (the “if it aint broke, dont fix it” philosophy), I think having a variety of things to choose from will make a BIG difference. Wish me luck!