Feel Great Weight: Eat, Drink-and Lose

From Health magazineTis the season of food-fueled parties and high-calorie ho, ho, ho-ing. But theres no need to let those visions of sugarplums (and pecan pies and mashed potatoes) dancing in your head stand between you and your ideal body. Our experts are here to help you and our Feel Great Weight trio stay on track while whooping it up. What could be merrier than that?

Fatou Kine Dieye: 33, Architect and director of graduate-student affairs at Columbia University

Height: 5' 10 1/2"

Goal weight: 165 lbs

Holiday hang-up:

“I constantly feel tempted by all the delicious leftovers!”

Related links:

Solution: Grazing on a whole months worth of rich foods will take a toll. “Look at leftovers and ask, ‘How can I incorporate this into my healthy daily routine?” Dream Team nutritionist Marissa Lippert, RD, says. For lunch the next day, add proteins like ham and turkey to a salad or put cranberry sauce on half of a sandwich. What you dont want to do is nosh on mashed potatoes willy-nilly just because theyre giving you come-hither looks from the fridge.

“Dont nibble out of the container! If youre going to eat leftovers, put a precise portion in front of you,” Lippert saysand count it as a meal. No need to invite added temptation, either: “If a host tries to push leftovers on you as youre leaving, just remember you dont have to accept them!” Feel Great Weight alum Vanessa Trost says.

If youre going to eat leftovers, dont nibblemake them a meal.

Starting Current Loss to Date Weight: 233 208.5 14.5 Waist: 35" 32.5" 2.5" Hip: 49" 46.5" 2.5" Body Fat: 36% 32% 4%

Next Page: Deanna Verbouwens [ pagebreak ]



Istockphoto

Deanna Verbouwens: 39, Stay-at-home mom

Height: 5' 3"

Goal weight: 145 lbs

Holiday hang-up:

“I tell myself its OK to eat whatever I want because its the holidays.”

Solution: The next time youre tempted to say, “What the heck? Ill have another dessert,” pause and think about the future, motivational expert Judith Beck, PhD, suggests. “Ask yourself, ‘How do I want to feel in January? Good because I stayed in control or bad because I fooled myself into thinking I could eat whatever I wanted?”

Try patrolling the party circuit with a friend who knows your goalshello, accountability!or programming a stick-to-your-goals message to pop up on your phone. But dont get too hard-core about cutting out holiday favorites. “Giving yourself a regular treat can keep you from feeling deprived, so you wont be as prone to bigger slipups,” Beck notes.

Before giving in to the temptation to snack on a few more cookies, ask yourself, “How do I want to feel in January?”

Starting Current Loss to Date Weight: 190 176.5 13.5 Waist: 42" 39" 3" Hip: 48" 45.5" 2.5" Body Fat: 33% 26.5% 6.5%

Next Page: Alanna Campbell [ pagebreak ]



Istockphoto

Alanna Campbell: 27, Associate producer-director for sports television

Height: 6' 0"

Goal weight: 170 lbs

Holiday hang-up:

“I travel so much this time of year that its impossible to get all my workouts in!”

Solution: Scale back, but stay active. “Its OK to take a few days off if you need to. But once you stop working out, it can be very hard to get motivated again,” Dream Team fitness expert Johanna Subotovsky warns. “So, no matter where you are, try to keep moving.”

Go for a brisk 30-minute walk, either outside (if weather permits) or on the hotel treadmill. For some no-fuss strength-training, do 20 minutes of moves that use your own body weight for resistance, such as squats, push-ups, and lunges. And aim for three to five cardio workouts and two strength workouts a week, but dont stress out if you cant fit them all in.

Fellow frequent-flier Trost says dont overlook that indoor pool: “I always pack a bathing suit, just in case.” (Other light, portable options: a resistance band and jump rope.)

No matter where you are, try to keep moving.