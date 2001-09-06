Body Transformation: I’m Loving the New Thinner Me

Im feeling so strong, both mentally and physically, and I love it! I love how I am reacting to emotionally eating triggers by not eating(!) and redirecting the emotions to something else. I love how Jessica (my trainer) is pushing me. And I love the shopping!!

I am now a size smaller and can walk into any store and find something. My options are now open and its a great feeling. When you are a plus size, the options are so limited and sometimes sooo ugly (can we say applique?) Being able to feel good and look good is just plain fabulous!

I also feel like I am getting to that place where I am comfortable in my skin. My self-confidence is improving and I am not as stressed; I can handle more, which is always a plus with two little buggers and a husband. I feel like I am more pleasant to be around, and I hope its true!

This weeks goals

Get more sleep. I did itWeek Two of great sleep! Yay!

Plan meals: I continued to plan all meals and snacks.

Exercise: I did cardio for an hour six days this week. I rock!

Next weeks challenge