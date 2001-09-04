How to Have a Better Week Without Diet-Busting Food

Alanna Campbell
September 04, 2001

bagel-temptation
Well, were at the halfway point, and I want a bagel.

I live in New York, the land of magical food. I walked home from the gym this morning, passed right by H&H Bagels, and caught the incredible scent of a fresh batch. Its right down the street from Zabars, another fantastic little gourmet grocery store that has a cafe that smells of fantastic, freshly fried bacon.

All that being said, I did a pretty good job of eating well while traveling for work this past weekend. No fries, which was a huge achievement (I didnt even grab them off other peoples plates!), and while I had a few drinks, I felt good about my balance of fish, salads, and good portions. I brought along my own oatmeal for breakfast and didnt overdo it on snacks.

I also made it to the gym five times like Id intended. Life was no less stressful, but knowing that I was prioritizing myself really helped get through the week. I cant believe were already three months into this journey. I feel like Ive gotten so much out of it, but I also feel like I havent been putting as much into it as Im capable of.

I got a really sweet e-mail from my fellow Feel Great Weight gal Deanna, asking if I wanted to go for a five-mile run with her and Fatou (the third member of our FGW trio). Unfortunately its on a Sunday and I wont be in town, but theres one other thing: I cant run five miles without stopping or walking.

Maybe nows the perfect time to re-assess what I want out of this entire experience so I can get the most out of it. And maybe, just maybe, Ill be able to run five miles without stopping by the end of it. We shall see!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up